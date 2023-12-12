Hilary Duff Pregnant With Baby No. 4 — See the Christmas Card Announcement

Hilary Duff has announced that she is pregnant with baby number four! In a post on Instagram, the actress shared a picture of her family's Christmas card, which reveals the big news, along with a group photo that shows her holding her baby bump. "Buckle up Buttercups, we're adding one more to this crazy bunch," reads a message in the card.

The How I Met Your Father alum has received a number of comments on the post, with one fan writing, "Ahh!!! I knew it!! All the belly covering photos and you are glowing!!" Someone else added, "The chaos and the love in that pic is what life is allllllllll about!" This will be Duff's third child with husband Matthew Koma. The pair share two daughters: Mae and Banks. Duff shares her eldest child, son Luca, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

This story is developing...