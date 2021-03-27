Hilary Duff Confirms She's Given Birth to Third Child, Baby Mae James Bair

✖

Hilary Duff has confirmed that she's given birth to her third child, her second with husband Matthew Koma. In a new photo released after a tease on Friday evening, Duff confirmed the birth with a nice black and white shot surrounded by her family. She had initially posted a photo to her Instagram showing her daughter Banks, 2, along with the caption "I’m a big sister ....... marinating on how I feel about that!"

Duff captioned the photo with the name of her newborn baby girl, Mae James Bair. The photo was taken shortly after the birth in the small pool, with Duff's daughter Banks inside with her while her husband and son stand outside.

Duff announced she and Koma were pregnant in October 2020. Like most announcements of today's announcements, she shared a video on Instagram. This time, showing her husband's hands lovingly wrapped around her baby bump. "We are growing!!! Mostly me..." she wrote in the caption. Duff and Koma share daughter Banks, whom they welcomed home in 2018. Duff also has another son, Luca Comrie, whom she shares with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.

If true, the latest confirmation is very different from Banks Violet Bair's announcement in 2018. "Banks Violet Bair [heart] this little bit has fully stolen our hearts!" Duff shared on her social media alongside a photo of the newborn. "She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic." Duff was open all throughout her pregnancy, taking her followers on the journey with her as she prepared to introduce baby no. 3 to the world.

While details of the birth have yet to be released, Duff revealed a few weeks ago that she believed she was carrying another boy. "I'm actually a little scared to have another girl because Banks was a tough — she was a tough cookie as a baby, but she's so great now, so I could see it," she told the Informed Pregnancy Podcast with Dr. Elliot Berlin of her toddler daughter. "But then I don't know, in my mind, I'm like, 'Maybe she's my only little princess and she's going to have her rough-and-tumble brothers.'"

"Honestly, I'm just saying boy. I really don't have a strong feeling about it either way, which made me feel guilty for the longest time," she continued. "I was like, 'I should know, it's inside my body. It's my baby, I should know.' I don't know, and now I'm okay with just not knowing. But I think it's a boy." The actress also recently did a spot on The Ellen Degeneres Show featuring guest host former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin where she admitted to experiencing the "traumatic" pain of "Lightning crotch." "I text my midwife the other day and I was like, ‘What’s up with the stabbing pains in my vagina? I’m not feeling this.’ It feels awful, like you’re being struck by lightning," she told Baldwin. "She just wrote back and was like, ‘Oh, lightning crotch,’ like it was no big thing," Duff explained. "I was like, ‘This is quite traumatic.’ It’ll just strike and all of a sudden you’re doubled over then it’s gone."