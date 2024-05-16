Hilary Duff Shares Sweet New Video Kissing Baby Daughter Townes

Hilary Duff is giving fans an inside look at life as a newly-minted mom of four, and it's filled with plenty of love. Days after the Disney Channel alum and her husband Matthew Koma welcomed their third child together, and her fourth baby overall, Duff took to social media on May 14 to share an adorable video of herself showering newborn daughter Townes Meadow Bair with kisses.

In the adorable clip, shared to Instagram, the Lizzie McGuire star, 36, can be seen cradling her newborn, whose face was turned away from the camera, and planting multiple kisses across little Townes' face. The video was set to Zach Bryan's song "Sun to Me," with Duff captioning the clip, "Townes girl," along with two sunflower emojis.

After first sharing back in December that she and Koma, whom she wed in 2019, were expecting their third baby together, Duff announced on May 7 that she and her husband welcomed their daughter on May 3. The Younger alum shared the announcement alongside black-and-white photos from Little Plum Photography of her home water birth. The little one joined Duff and Koma's two other children – Banks, 5, and Mae, 2. Duff is also mom to son Luca, 11, whom she shares with ex Mike Comrie.

"Townes Meadow Bair, now we know why she made us wait so long...She was perfecting those Cheeks!" she wrote. "I Have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic. We all love you like you've been here all along beauty."

Celebrating her first Mother's Day as a mom of four this past Sunday, Duff shared a video montage of moments with her family, admitting that being a mother is "messy and hard and high and low and sticky and bright and warming and beautiful." She said that she is "so grateful for all these people who chose me. So grateful to have this mayhem under one roof – appreciative of the support systems we have- grateful for my comic of a husband – all my friends, moms or not, and very important to also be grateful for myself." The How I Met Your Father alum added, "I dig deep everyday to give enough or a little more to these people I love and really find out what I'm made of... I wouldn't know how to do that if my mama didn't do it for me."