Hilary Duff Fans Are Elated Over Her Pregnancy News

On Saturday, Hilary Duff officially announced that she is pregnant with her third child, and fans couldn't be happier. Social media filled with congratulations for the star, and fans discussed the details of her growing family. Many said her love story inspired them with her husband, Matthew Koma.

Duff posted a video on Instagram showing Koma hugging her with his hands on her midsection, where she is now visibly pregnant. Duff already has one son from her previous marriage to NFL player Mike Comrie — 8-year-old Luca Cruz. She and Koma then had a daughter, Banks Violet Blair, in 2018, and now their family is "growing" even more. Koma is a singer-songwriter himself, working with Duff on music projects over the last five years. To many fans, this blend of romantic and creative compatibility makes their love story one-of-a-kind.

View this post on Instagram We are growing!!! Mostly me ... A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Oct 24, 2020 at 8:28am PDT

In general, fans were happy for Duff on social media when the pregnancy news came out, though there was a considerable gulf between her die-hard fans and casual readers. Many did not know that Duff had divorced Comrie, for instance, or that she already had a daughter. Some delighted in catching up on the singer's life.

Others were more concerned about how this would impact Duff's work — particularly the long-promised Lizzie McGuire revival on Disney+. Fans were fearful that the project would be delayed even more as Duff takes time to settle her family.

Still, even then, there was a positive tone to fans' messages for Duff. Here is a look at how social media responded to Duff's pregnancy news on Saturday.