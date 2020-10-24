Hilary Duff Fans Are Elated Over Her Pregnancy News
On Saturday, Hilary Duff officially announced that she is pregnant with her third child, and fans couldn't be happier. Social media filled with congratulations for the star, and fans discussed the details of her growing family. Many said her love story inspired them with her husband, Matthew Koma.
Duff posted a video on Instagram showing Koma hugging her with his hands on her midsection, where she is now visibly pregnant. Duff already has one son from her previous marriage to NFL player Mike Comrie — 8-year-old Luca Cruz. She and Koma then had a daughter, Banks Violet Blair, in 2018, and now their family is "growing" even more. Koma is a singer-songwriter himself, working with Duff on music projects over the last five years. To many fans, this blend of romantic and creative compatibility makes their love story one-of-a-kind.
In general, fans were happy for Duff on social media when the pregnancy news came out, though there was a considerable gulf between her die-hard fans and casual readers. Many did not know that Duff had divorced Comrie, for instance, or that she already had a daughter. Some delighted in catching up on the singer's life.
Others were more concerned about how this would impact Duff's work — particularly the long-promised Lizzie McGuire revival on Disney+. Fans were fearful that the project would be delayed even more as Duff takes time to settle her family.
Still, even then, there was a positive tone to fans' messages for Duff. Here is a look at how social media responded to Duff's pregnancy news on Saturday.
Ex
Good for them. I'm glad she got away from that hockey player. They never have a good reputation for marriage it seems. Luckily they have been able to enjoy co-parenting and a nice divorced relationship for their son.— Linda Grant (@LindaGr95770328) October 24, 2020
Fans were not shy with their opinions about Comrie, or NHL players in general, frankly. Many were learning for the first time that Duff and Comrie were divorced, and they were glad to hear it.
Lizzie McGuire Delay?
Lord congrats but we never gonna get that Lizzie McGuire reboot 😩😩😩 https://t.co/Z6kg4jYySf— DK (@DanitySanity) October 24, 2020
doing anything but filming lizzie mcguire— Coreyn ˣ 🧚🏾♀️ #freebritney (@ungodlypostions) October 24, 2020
Of course, many fans' first thought was abuot the work they love Duff for, particularly the Lizzie McGuire revival coming to Disney+. Some doubted it would ever come at all now, although so far the company has made no suggestion of cancellation.
Wholesome & Unproblematic
i'm sooo happy to see she don't do drugs LMAKLKKAIWJSN cus ms lindsay lohan done did it all.. https://t.co/tXN2NPy5Vr— $hiestyHO! (@spookymuvaaaa) October 24, 2020
along with Taylor— Kim Jennie✨ (@pujakhadka143) October 24, 2020
Is she like the only Disney alumni that has had no controversy?— kupkrazy (@kupkrazy) October 24, 2020
Some commenters remarked on how wholesome Duff's life appears to be — especially when compared to other Disney child stars. They thanked the singer for being "unproblematic."
Pregnant Glow
Hilary Duff glows tf up when she’s pregnant— ix (@ixixchel) October 24, 2020
congrats on Hilary Duff on her pregnancy 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/NoNj0RLiYz— julian♡ (@arianatittie) October 24, 2020
As this is Duff's third pregnancy, some fans claimed they recognized a familiar "glow" around her, and that she handles pregnancy particularly well.
Congratulations
Aww congrats https://t.co/QsKu4Jfznp— tori (@siciliangeckoo) October 24, 2020
congratulations to the family.— Mark Jiminez (@howyougetants7) October 24, 2020
Of course, many messages were directed straight at Duff, tagging her in congratulatory strings of emojis and GIFs to mark the occasion.
'Mini McGuire'
Lizzie McGuire with mini McGuire 🥺 https://t.co/qdCisV8fND— Imran Ahmed (@imran_b_a) October 24, 2020
Some fans took to calling Duff's new baby "Mini McGuire," though there is no guarantee the nickname will stick. Still, as a mother of three now, Duff likely has some fresh perspectives for her work on the childrens' TV show.
Another One
Omg another one? They really are in love 😂 well can’t be annoyed she’s great! Congrats to her— Elijah Eugene Gilbert (@theeliigilbert) October 24, 2020
Finally, fans were glad to see Duff and Koma getting another baby, believing that the loving family deserves all the blessings coming their way. So far, Duff has not revealed details like the gender or due date of her baby.