'Younger' Ending With Season 7, Hilary Duff Says

The upcoming seventh season of Younger will be the show's last, star Hilary Duff revealed last week. The show was supposed to start production earlier this summer in New York, but production was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. While Younger may be ending, TVLand is reportedly developing a spin-off featuring Duff's character Kelsey Peters.

During the production delay, Duff has been in contact with series creator Darren Star, who has let her read the "amazing" scripts for the upcoming season. "He writes amazing (scripts) for women and we feel so empowered to be on the show and to be playing the women that we are playing," the former Lizzie McGuire star told Australia's 7News. "They’re all very different, but with very strong and flawed qualities - so I’m sure this last season will not disappoint."

Duff said it was "tough" to not be in New York filming at the moment, but she noted film and television production has begun to slowly resume there. The producers are "feeling confident" they could start rolling "in the next month or two" to "shoot our last season." That said, Duff said she feels "really lucky" when it comes to her situation during the pandemic. "We have had a lot of great family time together that we normally wouldn’t have," she said, adding that her husband, musician Matthew Koma, would usually be touring now.

Younger launched in March 2015 and stars Sutton Foster as Liza Miller, a divorced mother in her 40s who tries to get back into publishing as a twentysomething. The cast also includes Debi Mazar, Miriam Schor, Nico Tortorella, Molly Bernard, Peter Hermann, and Charles Michael Davis. Duff's character is an editor and Liza's friend. In May, Variety reported that Star is working on a spin-off featuring Duff's character.

Duff might not have been able to sign on to a Younger spinoff if her dreams of a Lizzie McGuire revival for Disney+ came to fruition. Unfortunately, it never came to be after creator Terri Minsky was pushed out in January. The show has been put on hold indefinitely. Both Minsky and Duff supported moving the project to Hulu, where Disney has released shows for older audiences.

"Was incredibly excited to launch Lizzie on [Disney+] and my passion remains!" Duff wrote in an Instagram post in February. "However, I feel a huge responsibility to honor the fans' relationship with LIZZIE who, like me, grew up seeing themselves in her. I'd be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a [30-year-old's] journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating." She went on to explain how important it is to her for the show to provide an "authentic" look at Lizzie's life and suggested Hulu was the place for a project like that.