Hilary Duff Blasts 'A—holes' Partying on July 4th

Fourth of July celebrations highlighted a divisive holiday weekend amid the coronavirus pandemic. Across the country, several states saw people gather in groups without any COVID-19 guidelines or masks in use, especially in Los Angeles, where many people have been cooped up due to growing infection numbers.

Lizzie McGuire star Hilary Duff lashed out at people she saw during her time out on July 4th, slamming the behavior those she saw around town while taking in the holiday with husband Matthew Koma and 1-year-old daughter Banks. The Disney Channel star didn't hold back with her commentary on Instagram and has not shied away from being vocal on this issue and her privacy in the past.

"We took two walks today. Took a family nap. Took a drive. Drove by a raging house party on Mulholland," Duff captioned her post. "A—holes. No masks (of course). Girls in bathing suits and louboutins waiting to get in like a line at a club After [Matthew Koma] and I told Banks she's too cool to ever need to do that we were steaming...California is in bad shape (in so many ways) but doesn't everyone think we all want to go out freely and travel and enjoy summer. It really seems like Americans just don't care about each other...somehow this pandemic has turned into a political stance between parties... that's a head scratcher for me. Other countries have come together in a beautiful way to contain or be Covid free. It's embarrassing that we are worse than ever because people need to party and Karens won't wear masks!"

Duff also made a joke about Kanye West, noting that she was running for president too. Many did the same after West made his announcement on Twitter, mostly in jest given the speculation over the announcement.

Many of Duff's followers agreed with her take on the holiday celebrations. They also agreed that Los Angeles and greater California are some of the locations currently struggling against the virus.

"I completely agree... what happened to the states.. used to be one of the most powerful countries and now most are acting ignorant over there. Not solving anything and making it worse," one wrote in the comments.

"I feel like wearing a mask and social distancing is showing you care about other people. This shouldn't be about politics, it should be about humanity. I feel like so many people in this country are so entitled and selfish," another added.

"This is EXACTLY how I feel about the situation in our country. It is mind boggling!!!" a third wrote, while another was excited by her presidential aspirations. "If you run for president, I'm voting for you."

Adding onto the July 4th frustration, Duff also posted a touching note for Amanda Kloots after the loss of her husband Nick Cordero to the coronavirus. The pandemic clearly has a personal feel for many out in the world. They see others flaunting the guidelines and complaints hit harder.