Hilary Duff Pregnant With Third Child

Hilary Duff has some exciting news to share with her fans. On Saturday, Duff announced that she's expecting her third child, her second with husband Matthew Koma. To announce the happy news, the Younger star posted a short clip of herself and Koma, who can be seen resting his hands lovingly on her growing baby bump.

In the clip, Duff wears a flowy, gray sweater, putting her baby bump on full display in the process. Koma can be seen rubbing his hand over his wife's baby bump, with the two both donning smiles for the camera. The actor captioned the post with, "We are growing!!! Mostly me..." This will be the second child for Duff and Koma, who welcomed their daughter, Banks Violet Bair, in October 2018. Duff also has a son, Luca Comrie, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Oct 24, 2020 at 8:28am PDT

Back in October 2018, Duff took to Instagram to announce the birth of her daughter. "Banks Violet Bair [heart] this little bit has fully stolen our hearts!" she wrote alongside a photo of the newborn. "She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic." Months before she gave birth, the actor opened up about her pregnancy on Instagram, telling her fans that her second pregnancy was a tad more difficult than her first. “The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big. Man.. pregnancy is hard," she admitted in July 2018. “This journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special. Lovely to have a little life inside and to day dream of all the new adventures to come buuuut almost impossible to get my own shoes on..sick of getting up 9 times a night to pee and looking at this weird body in the mirror that is not my own at the moment.”

In September of that same year, Duff told PEOPLE that her pregnancy had gotten a bit easier with a little help from her eldest child, Luca. “Honestly, I feel really good and I am a little over it at this point where I am like, ‘Cool, I’m ready, when is it happening?’” she said. “It is awesome to have another kid to focus on because you’re not constantly focusing on every little ache and pain you feel or anything that happens. I am not on Google right away like I was the first time around. I know what is going on.”