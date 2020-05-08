'Younger' Spinoff Starring Hilary Duff Reportedly in the Works

✖

While fans might be waiting for Disney+'s revival of Lizzie McGuire, Hilary Duff fans are in-store for another dose of their favorite former teen star's adventures. According to, TV Line, a spinoff of Younger is in the works and would focus on the character played by Duff. ViacomCBS, which owns the TV Land comedy series, is working with creator Darren Star for the potential new show per the Hollywood Reporter. Details are scarce at this time, but the outlet speculates how the spinoff could land at the Paramount Network, or even could be shopped another network or streaming service. At this time, it is unclear if the show has been given an official green light.

The news comes just months after it was reported that Duff's Lizzie McGuire reboot was put on hold. In a March Instagram post, Duff explained her position on the delay: "Was incredibly excited to launch 'Lizzie' on D+ and my passion remains! However, I feel a huge responsibility to honor the fans' relationship with LIZZIE who, like, me, grew up seeing themselves in her. I'd be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30 year old's journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating."

She continued: "It's important to me that just as her experience as a preteen / teenager navigating her life were authentic, her next chapters are equally as real and relatable. It would be a dream if Disney would let us move the show to Hulu, if they were interested, and I could bring this beloved character to life again."

At this time, there has been no new news regarding what may come of the Lizzie McGuire reboot. If the news of Duff starring in a Younger spinoff is any indication, however, it could mean that she has moved on from the reboot. If the reboot still happens, however, it will include rest of Lizzie McGuire's original cast. Along with Duff, Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, and Jake Thomas will all reprise their roles of Jo, Sam, and Matt McGuire, respectively.

Previously, Disney Channels Worldwide president and chief creative officer Gary Marsh explained that is was very important to the studio that the original cast all come back. "Just like there is no Lizzie McGuire without Hilary Duff, there is no McGuire family without Hallie, Robert and Jake," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "The original series holds a special place in the hearts of so many, and we can't wait to introduce fans, both old and new, to an older, wiser yet still perfectly imperfect Lizzie."