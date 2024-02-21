Hilaria Baldwin Criticized for Allowing 10-Year-Old Daughter to Wear Full Face of Makeup

Hilaria Baldwin has come under fire after posting a picture of her 10-year-old daughter Carmen in full makeup."Date night with my first baby … she did both our makeup," Hilaria, 40, posted on Instagram on February 18, sharing a selfie of herself and Carmen as they prepared for a night out with her husband, Alec Baldwin.

"How quickly they get big and how amazing it is to get to be inspired by them. Carmen, you are such a special soul … just like your siblings … all unique and equally incredible."

The picture shows Hilaria and her eldest daughter wearing matching glam looks while posing in front of the mirror to display Carmen's work. Continuing her post, Hilaria paid tribute to her husband, 65, on their anniversary.

"Met you today, 13 years ago, @alecbaldwininsta," she wrote. "What a journey we have made." The post drew criticism from some social media users, who commented to ask Hilaria why she allowed her child to wear so much makeup.

"Beautiful. But as the mother of two daughters … too young for the makeup/grown upup look," said one user, while another responded, "She is a child. Please!"

In addition, a third commenter blasted Hilaria for her parenting choices, writing, "I actually think it's sad that people let there kids [wear] makeup and false nails etc at 10 yrs old," while another wrote, "It [says] everything about what kind of parent you are." In contrast, other fans were quick to defend her.

"Everyone with the 'she's too young for makeup.' Kids express themselves in different ways, she enjoys the art of makeup, she's practicing with her mom and on herself. Who cares ?" one user replied on Instagram. "She's not hurting anyone. Nobody's forcing her to do it. Let the girl do what makes her happy I mean damn."

"Make up or no- make up, the reason why this beautiful girl stands tall and proud next to her mum is the fact that she has amazing parents, who allow her to explore and be herself," wrote a commenter. "Stop all those discriminating comments and this prejudgment! This family is working hard to accept each and every one as the beautiful souls that they all are."

In a video posted on Hilairia's Instagram Story on Sunday, she explained that she always encouraged Carmen to experiment with makeup. "I remember when you were maybe 3, I had just received a line of lipstick … and it was bright blue," Hilaria recalled to Carmen. "She wanted to paint her face bright blue. The whole face blue. She looked like a little Smurf and it was super cute. And I was like go for it, it's art. And now you've gotten so much better at it because we're going out and I do not look like a Smurf."

As well as Carmen, Hilaria, and Alec have sons Rafael, 8; Leonardo, 7; Romeo, 5; Eduardo, 3; and daughters Lucia, 2, and Ilaria, 16 months. With his ex-wife Kim Basinger, Alec also shares a daughter, Ireland Baldwin, 28.