Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria Welcome Seventh Baby

Amid the criticism from the tragedy attached to Alec Baldwin, the actor now has something to celebrate. Baldwin recently became a father of eight! The actor, 64, and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, recently welcomed their newest baby. Their daughter, Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin, was born on Thursday, Sept. 22. "How grateful we feel to welcome our newest little daughter into this world," the couple told PEOPLE Magazine in an exclusive statement. "Just as magical and filled with love as every other little person we have been blessed with," they added. "Her Baldwinito siblings are so excited and all discussing who she looks the most like…we are overjoyed to introduce you to baby Ilaria." Baldwin's wife Hilaria also shred a video of the couple's newborn daughter Saturday on Instagram, captioning the shot: "She's here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true."

The couple also had other children. PEOPLE confirmed Hilaria's pregnancy in the Spring, with Hilaria letting the public know they'll be adding a baby girl to the family. "We have 'somos un buen equipo' engraved on our wedding bands. We say that to each other all the time at home — that we're a good team," the couple said in an exclusive statemen with PEOPLE at the time. "One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling. Our capacity to love continues to expand, and we can't wait to embrace our new little one this fall!" they added.

Together, they've been married for 10 years. "10 years packed full of so many babies, laughs, tears, frustration, breakthroughs, passion, fear, joy…and everything all in between that our life brings," Hilaria wrote. "Happy anniversary Ale,. she captioned s photo."

Last year, Baldwin came under scrutiny amid Halyna Hutchins; a director of photography on the set of his Rust film in New Mexico, being fatally shot set.