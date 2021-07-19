Halsey Gives Birth to Baby, Shares First Photos and Baby's Name

✖

Halsey is officially a mother! The singer, 26, welcomed her first child, Ender Ridley Aydin, with boyfriend Alev Aydin on July 14, she announced Monday. Halsey shared sweet photos from the birth of her firstborn on Instagram to break the big news, including a shot of her holding her little one in the hospital while gazing lovingly at Aydin and another one of Ender feeding. "Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love," she captioned the photos, adding her baby's name and date of birth.

Halsey's comment section was filled with well-wishes for her family. Olivia Rodrigo wrote, "The most beautiful family! congratulations," while Maggie Lindemann added, "Sweet little cancer baby! congratulations," alongside several black heart emojis. A Halsey fan chimed in, "Congratulations sending you and your lil family much love," while another follower wrote, "CRYING GIRL I LOVE YOU!"

Halsey announced she was pregnant back in January, showing off her bump in a photoshoot that took fans by surprise. The "Without Me" singer previously experienced a miscarriage in 2015 during a concert, she told Rolling Stone a year later. "It’s the angriest performance I’ve ever done in my life," Halsey said. "That was the moment of my life where I thought to myself, ‘I don’t feel like a f—ing human being anymore.’ This thing, this music, Halsey, whatever it is that I’m doing, took precedence and priority over every decision that I made regarding this entire situation from the moment I found out until the moment it went wrong. I walked offstage and went into the parking lot and just start throwing up." The songwriter added she wanted to be a mom "more than" a pop star and hoped that children were in the future for her.

Suffering from endometriosis made getting pregnant more complicated, and Halsey did undergo surgeries to treat her condition that she said were a positive sign for her fertility journey. The Grammy-nominee clarified on her Instagram Story soon after her pregnancy announcement that her baby was "100% planned." The artist wrote, "Why is it ok to speculate and pass judgment about fertility and conception? My pregnancy was 100% planned, and I tried very hard for this bb. But I would be just as happy even if it were another way."