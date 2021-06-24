Halsey Shares New Baby Bump Photos as Due Date Approaches

✖

Halsey is gearing up for motherhood. On Wednesday, she posted several new photos on Instagram, including one in which she showcases her growing baby bump. Her post comes around six months after she first announced her pregnancy.

In the photos, Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Frangipane, can be seen wearing a white top and black leggings. Halsey looked stunning in the photos, as she shared a small smile for the camera as she showed off her baby bump. The singer, who has her hair braided for the low-key photoshoot, captioned the snaps with a cheeky lyric from Doja Cat's "Juicy." She wrote, "If you can see it from the front wait till you see it from the back !"

Halsey is due to give birth any day now. She originally announced her pregnancy in late January. At the time, she surprised her fans by showcasing her baby bump in a photoshoot. The "Without Me" singer, who donned a rainbow bralette and jeans for the shoot, captioned the photos with a simple, "Surprise." She is expecting her first child with her partner, screenwriter Alev Aydin.

Shortly after her pregnancy announcement, Halsey shared another message with her fans. According to Us Weekly, she took to Twitter to share that she wasn't going to let her pregnancy get in the way of any touring plans (however, her tour was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic). Halsey wrote, “It’s wonderful to celebrate something with you all after years of sharing all the sad stuff. And just so we’re aware, if it wasn’t for COVID, I woulda done the tour pregnant.” During an interview with Byrdie, published in February of this year, she opened up about motherhood. In particular, she touched upon some of the pressures that women face when it comes to balancing their careers with family planning.

"Approaching that 30 benchmark, it’s like, ‘OK, what do I want to accomplish in my career? And [don't I] want to start a family?’” Halsey told the publication. "People are going to be like, ‘She cares so much about her career, she's going to die alone.’ Or if you decide to get married or start a family, people are like, ‘She really could have been something if she would have just focused on her career.’" The entertainer went on to say that she's choosing to ignore that pressure, as she simply wants to live her best life. She added, "Everyone has a specific opinion about what you do by the time you hit a certain age. Now there's the added pressure of having years taken from you, right? Like, ‘Oh, man. I'm not winning.’ So if you're not gonna win, you might as well just do whatever the f--k you want.”