Halsey Announces New Album Celebrating Pregnancy and Childbirth With NSFW Photo

Halsey has made an announcement about her new album, revealing the NSFW photo used for the cover, which is meant to celebrate "pregnancy and childbirth." The cover features the singer sitting on a golden throne, with a child on her lap, and one breast exposed. The image appears to be intended to pay homage to the Melun Diptych, an iconic painting of the Madonna and the Christ Child as created by Jean Fouquet around 1452. Halsey previously announced her pregnancy, and it seems unlikely that the child she holds is her own, but it is ultimately unclear at this time if she gave birth and kept it a secret.

This story is developing...