Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Expecting 1st Child Together

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are going to be parents.

The couple shared in a joint Instagram post on Friday that they are expecting their first child together.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a sweet video, Steinfeld and the Buffalo Bills quarterback, both 29, are showing off the growing baby bump in the snow while Steinfeld sports a hoodie covered in the word “Mother.” The two tied the knot in May after getting engaged in November 2024. They began dating in 2023 and officially went public the following year. News of the pregnancy actually comes just a day after Steinfeld’s 29th birthday.

Plenty of the happy couple’s famous friends took to the comments to share their well wishes, including Stranger Things star and new mother Millie Bobby Brown, who expressed, “OH MY GODDDDD HAILS!!!!!” Twilight star Taylor Lautner wrote, “Wow massive congrats you two,” with the heart eyes emoji, while fashion designer and fellow NFL WAG Kristin Juszczyk said, “Ahhh congratulations you two!!! I love this so much,” with three red hearts.

Of course, the Buffalo Bills also got in on the love, sharing screenshots from the video on their own Instagram, along with the caption, “Congrats to @JoshAllenQB and @HaileeSteinfeld!” and two face-holding-back-tears emojis. Whether or not the celebrations will continue on Sunday when the Bills face off against the New England Patriots remains to be seen, but regardless of how the game turns out, there will still be something to cheer about.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

In an interview with Bustle in November, the Sinners star opened up about her life with Allen, saying, “I literally thank God every day that I found my person, and it’s the greatest thing in the world. Life makes sense. Everything makes sense. I feel like I am stepping into the version that I’ve always dreamed of being, having so much to do with being with him.” When asked if she’s thinking about kids, Steinfeld replied, “Of course,” with no hesitation.