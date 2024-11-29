Hailee Steinfeld Engaged to Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

Actress/singer Hailee Steinfeld is set to tie the knot with her longtime partner, Josh Allen. The Hawkeye actress and the Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen shared the news in a joint Instagram post on Friday. The couple revealed they had actually been engaged for a week, with the proposal occurring on Nov. 22.
The couple captioned the post “11•22•24” with two infinity symbols. The location of the proposal is unclear, but the couple shared a photo of the exact moment Allen dropped to one knee.
In the engagement photo, the couple is shown at a waterfront location. Dozens of candles in glass jars are paired with pink flowers and placed around a grass-covered area. The Pitch Perfect 2 actress, 27, and the athlete, 28, are shown embracing under an arch of pink flowers.
News of the couple’s engagement first bubbled up on Friday morning. A celebrity gossip Instagram account/site, Deuxmoi, claimed the couple got engaged during the Bills’ bye week in the NFL schedule. While Deuxmoi often posts unvetted rumors, this post turned out to be accurate.
The couple began dating in spring 2023. The couple has not announced any sort of wedding date or exact plans as of press time.