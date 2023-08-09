Bills QB Josh Allen Breaks Silence on Romance With Hailee Steinfeld

Josh Allen is reportedly dating Hailee Steinfield and is now speaking out about the romance. The 27-year-old Buffalo Bills quarterback recently appeared on the Pardon My Take podcast and was asked about his reaction when he saw the articles about him and Steinfeld "making out" while on vacation.

"The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind," Allen said, per Us Weekly. Allen went on to say that the kissing photos in question were taken by photographers "on a boat" that he spotted. "I just, like, felt this gross feeling," Allen stated. "Insecurity. No privacy. [I was] like, 'What is wrong with people?'"

Allen and Steinfeld, 26, were first spotted together in late May while out in New York City. The Pro Bowl quarterback was seen putting his around the Pitch Perfect star while walking. On Memorial Day weekend, the pair went out for sushi with a few friends. Allen's relationship with Steinfeld comes after fans noticed that his longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams stopped following him on Instagram.

"Hailee and Josh have been together for about a month and it's going really great," a source told Us Weekly in June. The insider went on to say that Steinfeld is "not putting any pressure or unrealistic expectations on things" since Allen just started dating again.

Earlier this year, Steinfeld spoke to PEOPLE about what she looks for in a partner. "I ultimately want someone who supports me and who I can support and cheer on and be their biggest fan," she says. "I've been lucky enough to spend so much time with my family recently, and I have so many shining examples of what it should feel like to be with someone that makes you a better you and happy. I'm not really looking, so I don't have a list of things. But I think the right person comes along when they do, and I imagine that's the greatest thing ever."

Allen seems to enjoy spending time with Steinfeld, but he's also focused on the 2023 NFL season as the Bills are a Super Bowl contender. Allen has led the Bills to the playoffs the last four seasons, but the team is still looking to reach its first Super Bowl in 30 years.