Millie Bobby Brown and Husband Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are parents!

The Stranger Things star, 21, and her husband, 23, announced on Thursday that they had welcomed their first baby, a little girl, via adoption.

“This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy,” Brown wrote in the couple’s joint post. “And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi”

Brown and Bongiovi privately married in May 2024 after first sparking romance rumors three years prior.

In March, the Electric State actress revealed that she and Bongiovi, whose father is Jon Bon Jovi, were looking forward to becoming parents.

“My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it’s been my thing since before I met Jake,” Brown said on the Smartless podcast. “Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend the world premiere of Netflix’s “The Electric State” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on February 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“And my nan, my grandmother is, she was a huge part of my life,” she continued. “And so, yeah, I mean, Jake knows how important it is to me and, of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it’s so important to start a family for me personally. It’s a huge thing. Jake was like, ‘We cannot do that until we get married.’ So that was his thing.”

The Netflix star and her husband both come from families with four children, inspiring the couple to continue the tradition moving forward. “My thing was, I really want a family. I really want a big family,” Brown explained. “I’m one of four. He’s one of four. So, it is definitely in our future, but, for me, I don’t see having your own child, you know, as really any different as in adopting.”