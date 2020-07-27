Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Reportedly Welcome Baby Girl, and Fans Are Split on Her Name

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have reportedly welcomed a baby girl together, and fans appear to be split on her name. According to TMZ, the baby is named Willa, and was born at a Los Angeles hospital on Wednesday. The couple was able to keep the birth a secret for nearly a week, though they have yet to issue any official statements on the news.

It was first reported in February that Turner and Jonas were expecting their first child. ELLE cited sources close to the couple as confirming the news, with one saying, "The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them." Another said that "Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body." Now that the baby is reportedly here, fans have had a lot to say about the happy news. While some are fond of the infant's name, others are not so much. Scroll down to see what they are saying.