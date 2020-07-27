Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Reportedly Welcome Baby Girl, and Fans Are Split on Her Name
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have reportedly welcomed a baby girl together, and fans appear to be split on her name. According to TMZ, the baby is named Willa, and was born at a Los Angeles hospital on Wednesday. The couple was able to keep the birth a secret for nearly a week, though they have yet to issue any official statements on the news.
It was first reported in February that Turner and Jonas were expecting their first child. ELLE cited sources close to the couple as confirming the news, with one saying, "The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them." Another said that "Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body." Now that the baby is reportedly here, fans have had a lot to say about the happy news. While some are fond of the infant's name, others are not so much. Scroll down to see what they are saying.
Honestly I was expecting Arya but Willa is cute too https://t.co/w8xMJUWlbC— mona lisa vito (@_monalisavito_) July 27, 2020
finally celeb parents with some common sense no weird ass baby names for the jonas kids yup. ❤️ willa is so cuteeeeeeee— 𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙚 ミ☆ (@drowninthem) July 27, 2020
Ehm Willa?? Omfg 🤣 I think It's not a beautiful name but ok 😅 https://t.co/7gn46c4FeF— #ComeBeMyLittleSpoon🏳🌈 (@Giugy_88) July 27, 2020
“Willa” means strength and beauty pic.twitter.com/3LchRjTgji— jacob (@prismaticjonas) July 27, 2020
Willa is a cute name I think pic.twitter.com/ndNeuniUDT— 🥐 (@goldenflwrr) July 27, 2020
I don't like the name Willia, for certain reasons lol Also, "Willa Jonas..." Willa Jonas do what? lol— 🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹 (@CJG_TT) July 27, 2020
Willa already in a Taylor Swift song. Iconic.— Elvia (@audrey393) July 27, 2020
If the baby’s name really is Willa Jonas, they can call her Willa Jo for short and that’s adorable— dani (@trulymadlydani) July 27, 2020
Aw congrats to Joe and Sophie on their first kid. Willa is a beautiful name— Michelle (@obvmichelle) July 27, 2020
they named her Willa Jonas? pic.twitter.com/KZzaIcXid1— caro ♡ (@fireaelin) July 27, 2020
and they named her Willa pls that’s so cute🥺🥺 https://t.co/kH7MZW9kah— lace ミ☆ (@banks2beltz) July 27, 2020
Did they really name that baby Willa? So close to outstanding achievement in baby naming award...— Katrina (@KatrinaAKL) July 27, 2020
i like the name willa it’s a very sophie name i hope that’s what it is— 🐟🐟🐟 (@WARNCTTES) July 27, 2020
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner naming their child Willa is such a win— BevO (@bevsaywhaaa) July 27, 2020