Fan-Favorite 'Big Brother' Couple Announces Pregnancy

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson's family of five is about to be a family of six! The Big Brother stars, who tied the knot after meeting on the CBS reality series, announced Monday that they are expecting their fourth baby together, Graff sharing the news on Instagram by posting a video of the moment she told her husband he was about to be a dad of four.

"New addition coming January 2024. We're probably just as surprised as you are! Can't wait to hold you, little one," Graf captioned the adorable clip, which showed her walking up to her husband to show him a pregnancy test with "two strong lines" before the couple went to one of their first appointments to see their baby and hear its heartbeat. The announcement was met with plenty of congratulations, with Raven Gats Gottschalk commenting, "Cody's face. I love y'all can't wait to hold another sweet baby – hey we should just keep getting pregnant together." Rachel Swindler replied, "Girl you are super woman!!! Congrats to you both!"

The little one on the way will mark Graf and Nickson's fourth baby. The couple are also proud parents to daughters Maverick, Carter, and Atlas, the latter of whom they welcomed in July 2022. Nickson also has a daughter, Paisley, from a previous relationship. The couple first met during Big Brother 19 in 2017 and went on to win Season 30 of The Amazing Race. Graf and Nickson tied the knot in October 2018. They welcomed their first child together, Maverick, in March 2019, with little Carter following in October 2020.

After Graf announced her fourth pregnancy, Nickson sweetly took to Instagram to share some praise for his wife. Sharing a gallery of images highlighting Graf's journey through motherhood, Nickson quipped, "My poor wife," before sharing, "I just want to give her the most appreciation today. She has been pregnant every year that we have been together." Nickson said Graf "absolutely wants to feel normal again, like she can have her body just to herself, but she is also extremely dedicated to growing our family and making the sacrifices to continue to do so. We love her so much for it, I couldn't imagine life without her, raising this family without her, God gave me and the kids the perfect wife and mother."