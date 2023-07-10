Erin Andrews and Husband Jarret Stoll Reportedly Welcome First Child Together

Erin Andrews is now a mother. According to Page Six, the Fox Sports NFL reporter and her husband, former NHL player Jarret Stoll, welcomed a baby boy via surrogate a couple of weeks ago. The outlet says the couple named their baby Mack and celebrated their baby shower in June at Harriet's in West Hollywood, California.

Andrews, 45, has been open about wanting to have a child. Earlier this year, Andrews said that going through IVF for nine years has been the "most challenging" part of her life. "I know for a while my husband … was like, 'Why do you have to be so open about it?' But once you are, you realize so many people are dealing with the same thing," Andrews told Us Weekly in January. "Do I need to put everything out there? Probably not. But if I can give comfort to other people and bring things up in a discussion where people feel a little easier about bringing it up or talking about it, maybe we could start support groups or foundations for it. It's just nothing to be embarrassed about, especially when so many people are going through it."

One of the things that helped Andrews get through the tough times is laughing. "Finding humor in it and finding comfort and being vocal with it about your friends [helps]," she explained. "Because a lot of times they don't know how to bring it up. They don't know if you're going through a bad day or a good day. A lot of times I'll just be like, 'Yeah, this sucks,' or, 'This is awesome, we got great news.'"

Andrews has been with Stoll since December 2012. The couple got engaged in 2016 and married on June 24, 2017. Stoll played for the Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, New York Rangers and Edmonton Oilers in his NHL career which lasted from 2002-2016. He won two Stanley Cups as a member of the Kings (2012, 2014).

Andrews has been with Fox Sports since 2012. He previously worked for ESPN (2004-2012) where she was known for covering college football and Major League Baseball. Andrews was a co-host on Dancing with the Stars (2014-2019) and currently is the co-host of the podcast Calm Down with Fox Sports colleague Charissa Thompson.