'Teen Mom' Alum Kailyn Lowry Is Considering Having Baby No. 8

Kailyn Lowry's family of 11 could soon be expanding to a family of 12! Just a few months after welcoming twins Verse and Valley, her sixth and seventh babies overall, with her boyfriend Elijah Scott, the Teen Mom 2 alum is already thinking about baby No. 8.

Lowry opened up about her future baby plans on a recent episode of her Barely Famous podcast. Discussing recent headlines about her, the MTV star dished on one story about her "controversial" reading habits as she continues to share updates on social media of her progress with her reading list. According to Lowry, she soon may not have much spare time on her hands.

"Elijah and I are talking about potentially having another baby, and so I guess instead of reading, I'd be going to appointments in order to do IVF, in order to have another baby, so that's what I thought was a good solution to that," she shared, adding of comments about her friend and previous podcast co-host Matt Mathews, "how do y'all know I didn't ask for his sperm for Elijah's and my IVF baby because he's also fixed."

While it remains to be seen if baby No. 8 is on the way, Lowry currently has her hands full. She is currently a mom of seven. She shares son Isaac, 14, with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 10, with ex Javi Marroquin, and sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez. She and Scott are parents to 1-year-old son Rio and twins Valley and Verse, whom they welcomed via C-section in November 2023.

Since welcoming little Valley and Verse, speculation has grown that Lowry could be considering expanding her family. Back n January, a Q&A session with Lowry and Scott sparked rumors about baby No. 8 after one fan asked if the couple were planning on having more kids. While Lowry remained tight-lipped, Scott answered with, "What kind of question is that?" Some took the non-answer as a possible hint that another baby could be on the way.

Despite the speculation, and Lowry's own recent remarks, which some fans believe may have been jokingly made, Lowry seemingly closed the chapter on growing her family. As she announced the birth of her twins in January, the Teen Mom star revealed that she had her tubes tied, telling fans, "they cut my tubes out... I don't regret it. But also if I did not get my tubes taken out and got pregnant again it would not...like it wouldn't have upset me."