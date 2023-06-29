Yvonne Strahovski Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Praise be! Yvonne Strahovski is about to be a mom times three. The Handmaid's Tale actress announced Wednesday that she is pregnant and expecting her third baby with husband Tim Loden. The little one on the way will join the couple's two older children, son William, 4, and another baby boy born in December 2021.

Strahovski, who stars as Serena Joy Waterford on the Hulu original series, shared the exciting news with fans on Instagram, where she shared a photo of herself posing with a very visible baby bump as her dog stood in front of her and her son adorably hid behind her. She captioned the post, "Well here we go. Baby bump #3. Pizza really wanted to be in the photo. So did Mr tiny feet hiding behind me." The actress did not say when her due date is.

Strahovski and Loden, who married in 2017, are notoriously private when it comes to their home life. After welcoming son William in 2018, the couple did not announce they were expecting their second child until the actress debuted her baby bump at the Los Angeles red carpet premiere of The Tomorrow War, which she costars in alongside Chris Pratt. She told Entertainment Tonight at the event, "I'm having a boy." The actress announced the birth a few months later in December 2021, writing on Instagram, "An angel joined our world this past week. Welcome to the family my love. I love you so very much."

Since becoming a mom of two, Strahovski has only occasionally shared glimpses into her home life. Back in April, the actress shared a photo of her family taking their dog for a walk in a field of wildflowers, captioning the photo, "Family pic made EPIC by Mother Nature." Earlier in June, Strahovski shared a photo of herself sitting beside her two children from their recent visit to a hot spring in Northern California, writing, "Hot springs in the Eastern Sierras with my best travel buddies. Explorers."

Strahovski is best known for her portrayal of Serena Joy in The Handmaid's Tale. The hit Hulu original series wrapped its fifth season back in November 2022. The series has already been renewed for a sixth and final season, though a premiere date has not yet been announced.