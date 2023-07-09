Popular Hallmark Star Expecting Third Child

It's Christmas in July for Hallmark lovers and Chad Michael Murray has a lot to celebrate. The actor recently shared the news that he and his wife, Sarah Roemer, are expecting a third child together. Murray posted an Instagram Reel full of family moments, captioning the post: "We travel this world as a little wolf pack — this baby's been everywhere already and she's not even on the outside yet:)," Murray wrote in the caption, apparently revealing the couple are expecting a girl! Thank you mama for carrying our pack— literally💪❤️💪." The reel was set to Louis Armstrrong's "What a Wonderful World" played over the Reel. He added: "Coming to an airport near you — this family of 5😳.," he continued. "I can hear it now- "Uhoh, here come the Murray's" 😂😂😂 #babynews #baby #baby#3."

Roemer shared a photo with her friend chronicling them both pregnant at the same time. "Pregnancy with my childhood bestie #3,"she captioned the post. She and Murray, 41, have been married since 2015. They welcomed a son the same year they exchanged vows, and a daughter two years later.

Murray has been a staple on Hallmark for years, appearing in multiple films, mainly the channel's Christmas films. While attending Christmas Con, he revealed he has every intention on continuing to be part of the holiday brand. Some of his most popular films on the channel include Angel Falls Christmas, Road to Christmas, and Write Before Christmas.

"It's incredible for the world. We all love the holiday season. We all love these films. I'm going to do them for as long as I can," he said, per Cinema Blend.

Murray is probably best known for his role in One Tree Hill as Lucas Scott. He's also starred in Gilmore Girls, Freaky Friday, A Cinderella Story, and Fruitvale Station to name a few.