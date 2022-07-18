'Big Brother' Couple Welcomes Third Child Together

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson are over the moon to have welcomed their third daughter together. The Big Brother couple welcomed their little girl Atlas Ruby Saturday after Graf delivered earlier than expected at 36 weeks into her pregnancy. Despite the early birth, Atlas is happy and healthy, coming into the world at 6 pounds, 10 ounces.

"From the second we met, we've always said we wanted a big family. On Saturday morning, we were fortunate enough to add another healthy baby girl to that dream," the couple told Us Weekly. "Atlas Ruby Nickson, welcome to the big world, baby. We're so excited to see what you make of this life God has gifted you!" The pair shared a photo from Atlas' birth to Instagram, writing, "Welcome to the world, @AtlasNickson 07.16.22." Nickson chimed in in the comments about the smiley family photo, writing, "Jessica is still mid-surgery as this picture is taken to see how well she did with this one [clapping emojis] A champ."

The happy parents met during Season 19 of Big Brother in 2017 and got their reality TV win later that year when they won Season 30 of The Amazing Race. In 2018, the two tied the knot, and in September 2018, Graf announced she was pregnant with her first child, saying on Instagram at the time that she and Nickson were "over the moon" to be expanding their family. Nickson is also father to daughter Paisley from a previous relationship.

In March 2019, Graf gave birth to daughter Maverick via emergency C-section, and daughter Carter was born one year later. In February, the couple announced they were expecting once again. "Nickson Addition 08.2022 @babynickson," she captioned an Instagram Reel at the time. "A lot of you have already guessed it and it's nice to not have to hide it anymore. We prayed for you & now we can't wait to meet you."

In June, Graf revealed that they would be "adding to our girl gang" with another daughter, revealing the couple's name choice on Instagram. Just weeks before giving birth to baby Atlas, Graf reflected on becoming a mother in a sweet Instagram post with Maverick and Carter. "When did I get 2 TODDLERS?! she asked. "With the countdown ticking for the arrival of our third little baby, I'm looking at Maverick and Carter and really noticing how big they've gotten."

"It makes me sad to know I can't rewind the clock and have them be itty bitty again," she continued. "It feels just like yesterday that Maverick wasn't even talking yet and Carter was a newborn. Just reminding myself to soak up every moment and that getting older is a blessing."