‘Big Brother’ Couple Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson Welcome Baby Girl

It’s a girl for Big Brother couple Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson.

The married couple welcomed their first child together, a girl named Maverick, on Sunday. They made the announcement on Graf’s podcast, Now What?! on Wednesday, with Dickson revealing that Graf underwent an emergency C-section after experiencing high blood pressure.

“After all the prep and everything, 15 minutes later on St. Patrick’s Day, our little bundle of joy arrived,” he said, adding that Maverick weighed in at 6 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 18 1/2 inches long.

The couple, who met and fell in love on season 19 of the CBS reality competition in 2017, announced in September 2018 that they were expecting a child.

“WE’RE PREGNANT! And I’m over the moon!” Graf, 28, captioned the announcement on Instagram at the time. “I’m so excited to bring our first child into this life we have created together!”

She said that she was keeping quiet on social media so she and Nickson, who also competed on The Amazing Race after Big Brother, could privately celebrate the happy news with their families.

“I’ve been pretty quiet on Instagram lately. I’ve been avoiding posting stories and photos as much as I normally do because we’ve been taking this time to really enjoy all the great blessings we have in our life,” she said. “Considering our engagement was leaked before we could tell anyone, it’s been so great to be able to share our new addition with our loved ones before making this announcement!”

While Maverick is Graf’s first child, Nickson, 33, has a daughter, 7-year-old Paisley, from a previous relationship. She served as the flower girl when the reality TV personalities said “I do” a month after revealing they were expecting.

The couple told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year that the hope Maverick will follow in their footsteps and appear on a future season of The Amazing Race.

“She’s kicking like crazy! She’s going to be a future Amazing Race-r, for sure,” Graf, who alongside her husband won season 30 of the CBS competition series, joked.

“I just hope that I encourage her to be outspoken and take charge and [to be] a leader,” she continued on a more serious note. “Those are the qualities I want her to be, happy and smart and [to] formulate her own opinions as opposed to following the masses.”

The happy couple said they might even keep expanding their family with four more little ones.

“And then after this one, I’m ready for the next one, and the next one, and the one after that!” Nickson said.

“Five is impressive, but I like to think in the future, when they’re all grown up and they all come home for the holidays, how great that’s gonna be,” Graf said.