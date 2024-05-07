Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Take Jabs at Each Other in Latest Legal Filings

Channing Tatum are Jenna Dewan exchanged some harsh accusations in the latest round of filings in their divorce. The couple separated back in 2018 but still haven't finalized the process as they struggle to divide up their assets and finances. Dewan recently filed a Request For Order, asking a judge to split their divorce trial from their ongoing dispute over the Magic Mike intellectual property. Tatum's response filed last week was outraged.

"Our divorce has been pending for over five years. In that time, I have made exhaustive efforts to settle all issues in this matter without litigation. I have made countless settlement proposals, attended multiple mediations, my attorneys have prepared numerous drafts of a proposed judgment, and I have tried to resolve issues directly with Petitioner," Tatum wrote, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight. "While we have resolved some issues, the most significant financial issues in the case remain unresolved because Petitioner continues to delay resolution and provides one reason after another for why this case cannot settle... I believe that Petitioner's RFO is another delay tactic to prolong resolution of our financial settlement."

"I request the Court deny Petitioner's RFO and set trial dates on all Issues in this matter," he concluded.

Dewan's lawyers accused Tatum of hiding money and income from her during the divorce process – specifically money she believes she is owed for the Magic Mike franchise. Dewan claims she is entitled to a share of that money because the franchise was "developed and co-financed by Channing during marriage with community effort and marital funds." While she wants to fight for that payment, she has asked for the issue to be separated from the divorce itself so it will not delay the process.

Tatum, on the other hand, feels that finishing the process as-is will "be simpler, take less time and cost less in attorneys' and experts' fees." He also denied Dewan's allegations that he hid his Magic Mike money in trusts and separate accounts, while also arguing that she should not get a share of the money. He wrote that she "has not contributed any efforts to enhance the Magic Mike intellectual property."

After Tatum's filing was published, a rep for Dewan told ET: "Is Channing really calling Jenna a 'liar' for trying to get back an asset that he effectively stole from her in clear violation of California family law? These latest smears and falsehoods are really just more of the same bullying and gaslighting Jenna has been subjected to for years. Regardless of whether Channing chooses to do the right thing, Jenna is confident that the law and the facts are on her side and she hopes this will soon come to a proper and honest conclusion."