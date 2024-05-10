How Pregnant Hailey Bieber's Dad Stephen Baldwin Reacted to Her Baby News

Stephen Baldwin couldn't be any more excited to become a grandpa. After his daughter, Hailey Bieber, and her husband, Justin Bieber, announced Thursday that they are expecting their first baby together, the grandfather-to-be adorably shared his excitement at his family's upcoming addition.

The couple shared the pregnancy news via an Instagram post that featured a video of their vow renewal, during which Hailey, 27, wore a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello white lace dress that hugged her growing baby belly. Baldwin reposted a screenshot of the video showing the couple kissing to his own account later that same day with a Bible verse written over it reading, "God is love. Whoever lives in love lives in God, and God in them." He added int eh caption, "Love you guys blessed beyond words praise God let's get ready to have some fun y'all."

The actor, 57, was not the only family member to react to the exciting news. Justin's own mother, Pattie Mallette, wrote on Hailey's Instagram, "THANK YOU JESUS," before commenting on her son's announcement post, "BABY BIEBER LETS GOOOOOOO!!!" She also commented on Baldwin's post, writing, "Congratulations Grandpa! WE ARE GONNA HAVE THE CUTEST GRAND-BABIES EVER," and later addressed rumors that the couple was expecting twins when saying, "No not twins lol I wish. I just mean in general. Hopefully they will have more than one eventually. They will make beautiful babies whenever they have them. One is enough for now."

Meanwhile, the singer's stepmom Chelsey Bieber and his half-sister Jazymn Bieber both reacted to the news by commenting three heart emojis, with Justin's half-sister Allie Bieber writing, "LOVE U GUYS." Hailey's cousin Ireland Baldwin added, "Baby glazed donut."

After first meeting in 2009 when they were introduced by Baldwin while backstage on NBC's Today, the Biebers went on to spark romance in 2015. They had an off-and-on for several years before rekindling things in 2018 and tying the knot in September that same year in a New York City courthouse ceremony. They held a second ceremony the following year in South Carolina.

The couple announced Thursday that after years of hinting at growing their family, they are expecting their first child together. Although neither Hailey nor Justin revealed many details about the pregnancy, sources told TMZ that Hailey is a little over six months pregnant, suggesting she may have a late summer due date.