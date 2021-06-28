Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead Surprise With Birth of Secret Baby Boy

✖

Actors Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead welcomed their first child together recently, but the two never officially announced Winstead was pregnant. McGregor's daughters Clara McGregor, 25, and Esther McGregor, 19, announced the news on their Instagram pages over the weekend. McGregor, 50, has two other daughters from his previous marriage to Eve Mavrakis, Jamyan McGregor, 20, and Anouk McGregor, 10.

Clara first shared two photos of herself cradling her new baby brother. "Welcome to the world little brother. Congratulations to my Dad & Mary - this is the greatest gift," she wrote. Esther shared a few photos as well, revealing her brother's name, Laurie. "Met my little brother looking like a pirate," Esther wrote, referring to the bandanna and striped shirt she wore. "I recommend! Welcome to the family little Laurie."

This is the first child for Winstead, 36, who never publicly announced her pregnancy and was not photographed with a baby bump, notes PEOPLE. She was previously married to Riley Stearns for seven years before their divorce in May 2017. A few months later, she was seen kissing McGregor, whom she met while making Fargo in 2016.

McGregor filed for divorce from Mavrakis in January 2018. In November 2019, McGregor asked a judge to officially name him and Mavrakis single. Their divorce was finalized in August 2020. Since then, McGregor and Winstead, who later starred in Birds of Prey together, have kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

While promoting Birds of Prey, Winstead did open up about the changes divorce brought to her life. "I got divorced a couple of years ago, which was a scary, crazy thing for me because I had been with the same person since I was 18 years old, and that was what I knew," she told Glamour U.K. last year. The Scott Pilgrim vs. The World star felt she was "really starting new" as an adult. "For me that was a big turning point, being OK with changing, accepting that change is a good thing and that it’s OK not to know where that change is going to take you," she explained.

McGregor recently starred in the Netflix limited series Halston, which tells the story of fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick. He is now working on a Disney+ series about Obi-Wan Kenobi that will be released in 2022. McGregor previously played the character in the Star Wars prequels.