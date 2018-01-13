Ewan McGregor’s Estranged Wife Still Furious After Golden Globes Speech

Ewan McGregor might have tried to offer his estranged wife Eve Mavrakis an olive branch during his Golden Globes speech Sunday, but it didn’t work as reports state she did appreciate his speech.

“No, I did not like his speech,” Mavrakis told The Daily Mail.

When asked why, she said, “For the same reasons you are here asking me about it. I am not going to say any more.”

During his Golden Globes speech, McGregor shocked viewers by thanking both his wife and co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

“I want to take a moment to just say thank you to Eve, who always stood by me for 22 years. And my four children, I love you,” McGregor said after picking up an award for Fargo.

“And I’ve always loved being an actor and I love hanging out with actors and I got amazing actors to work with on this,” McGregor continued. “There wouldn’t have been Emmit Stussy without David Thewlis and Michael Stuhlbarg and Carrie Coon and there wouldn’t have been a Ray without Mary Elizabeth Winstead.”

Last year, McGregor left his wife of 22 years to start a relationship with his Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead. McGregor and Mavrakis reportedly split in May, but that did not come to light until photos of McGregor kissing Winstead at a London cafe appeared in tabloids.

Winstead and her husband, Riley Stearns, split in May 2017.

The 46-year-old McGregor and the 32-year-old Winstead appeared on the third season of FX’s Fargo, with the two playing Ray Stussy and Nikki Swango.

According to The Sun, Mavrakis was “sick and furious” after learning about McGregor’s affair with Winstead. Sources said Winstead had a “teenage crush” on McGregor.

“She is doing her best to handle it with dignity,” a source told The Sun of Mavrakis. “But what makes it worse is she has been told Mary Elizabeth had a teenage crush on Ewan. I’m sure a lot of people did but they didn’t go and have an affair with him.”

The 51-year-old Mavrakis, a production designer, and McGregor married in 1995, after meeting on the set of Kavanagh QC, a TV legal drama McGregor appeared on early in his career. They have four daughters, including one they adopted in 2006.

McGregor is best known for starring in the Star Wars prequels as Obi-Wan Kenobi, and appeared in T2 Trainspotting last year.

As for Winstead, her credits include Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, the last two Die Hard movies and 10 Cloverfield Lane.

Photo credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC