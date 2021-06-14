Ewan McGregor's Daughter Clara Shares Scary Photos After Dog Bites Her Face Ahead of Movie Premiere

✖

Clara McGregor is on the mend after she suffered some nasty injuries following a run-in with a dog. The 25-year-old, who is the oldest daughter of Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor, revealed on Instagram on Sunday that she had to take a trip to the ER just 30 minutes before she was set to hit the red carpet for a movie premiere after a dog bit her face.

Sharing photos of her injuries, McGregor told her followers, "When a dog bite lands you in the ER 30 mins before the red carpet." The actress had been prepping to attend the Las Vegas red carpet premiere of The Birthday Cake, which stars her father, Val Kilmer, and Ashley Benson, and for which she serves as a co-producer, when the incident occurred on Friday, June 11. McGregor didn't provide any further details about the incident, instead finishing out the caption of her post with a little promotion for the film, writing, "Thank you [The Mob Museum] for having us, [The Birthday Cake] comes out in theaters and on VOD June 18th!"

In her post, McGregor shared several photos from the night. Although her injuries resulted in a trip to the ER, with the filmmaker and actress flipping off the camera from her hospital bed in one photo, that didn't stop her from hitting the red carpet later that night. McGregor shared several photos from the outing, which showed her wearing a Fendi suit. In the images, she bore visible injuries on her face from the incident, though she smiled for the camera on the red carpet and posed for a few photos with friends.

News of her injury sparked a flurry of responses from her followers. Taking to the comments section of the post, Kaia Gerber wrote, "you're so badass." Another person commented, "Oh nooo! still a stunner. But I'm so sorry that happened," with a third adding, "Talk about rallying and still looking flawless." Somebody else said they "love that you just went and rocked it."

At this time, McGregor has not shared any further updates on her injuries. The 25-year-old is her actor father's oldest child with his ex-wife Eve Mavrakis. Along with McGregor, the former couple, who finalized their divorce in August 2020, also share Jamyan, 20, Esther, 19, and Anouk, 10.