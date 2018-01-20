Ewan McGregor Files for Divorce From Wife of 22 Years

After 22 years of marriage, Ewan McGregor filed for divorce from his wife Eve Mavrakis on Friday.

McGregor’s rep told TMZ the Star Wars actor wants joint custody of couple’s three kids, but Mavrakis wants sole custody.

The date of separation was listed as May 28 of last year, with McGregor citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

The divorce shouldn’t come as a surprise for fans of the former Obi-Wan Kenobi, as McGregor was seen kissing Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead at a London cafe back in October.

A source told The Sun a month later that Mavrakis was reportedly convinced that McGregor had cheated on her with Winstead prior to their separation.

McGregor was seen alongside Winstead during the 2018 Golden Golbes ceremony, and kissed her before going onstage to accept an award for his performance in Fargo. In what was a shock for fans on social media, he thanked Mavrakis in his acceptance speech.

“I want to take a moment to just say thank you to Eve, who always stood by me for 22 years. And my four children, I love you,”

When asked for a comment regarding that speech, Mavrakis was fuming.

“No, I did not like his speech,” Mavrakis told The Daily Mail.

McGregor and Mavrakis got married in 1995 and have four children together, one of whom is adopted from Mongolia. Fans took notice that McGregor’s 15-year-old Esther might be throwing shots at her father via social media.

The young McGregor posted a video of her singing a song she wrote titled “Made You a Man.” Fans believe the line “Seeing those pictures, they’re making me cry” is a direct reference to her father’s new relationship.

Winstead was previous married to director and television writer Riley Stearns. The two got together in 2010 but split in May 2017.

