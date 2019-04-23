Ewan McGregor’s Daughters Comes out as Bisexual

Ewan McGregor's daughters Clara and Esther reportedly came out as bisexual in Instagram messages protesting the Coachella music festival.

According to the Daily Mail, Esther, 17, published a post reading, "'#notokaycoachella. I'll take the time now to say – I'm bisexual." The post has since been deleted, but not before 23-year-old Clara chimed in, "Love you boo. I'll hop on the train and say I'm bisexual too. Carry on!"

Coachella is organized by the Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG), which owns half of the festival. The company was founded by billionaire Philip Anschutz, 79, who has been criticized for reportedly donating money to anti-LGBTQ and climate change denial groups, and other far-right causes. He has also donated to Republican organizers.

Anschutz's political leanings came under the spotlight in January, when the 2019 Coachella lineup was announced. According to Consequence of Sound, Anschutz's lawyers said he stopped contributing to controversial political organizations in 2015, but Open Secrets found he was donating to Republican state party organizations and the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

In 2018, Anschutz tried to get earn positive press with a $1 million donation to the Elton John AIDS Foundation LGBT fund, but that did not stop Twitter users from calling for a Coachella boycott earlier this year.

The McGregors are not the first famous models to speak out against Coachella. Last year, Cara Delevigne said she would no longer attend, even though she praised Beyonce's performance.

"I still refuse to go to a festival that is owned by someone who is anti LGBT and pro gun," Delevigne wrote on Instagram, Billboard reports. "I am allowed to shame that man and the festival and still show my appreciation of an artist at the same time. Just because I love Beyoncé doesn't mean I now love Coachella. I still wouldn't go."

Esther and Clara are the eldest of McGregor's two children with ex-wife Eve Mavrakis. The couple are also parents to 8-year-old Anouk McGregor and 17-year-old Jamyan, whom they adopted in 2006. McGregor and Mavrakis were married from 1995 to 2018, after McGregor began dating his Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Clara once lashed out at Winstead, calling her a "piece of trash" on Instagram. In August 2018, Clara admitted it was the wrong thing to do.

"It wasn't the most mature way to go about things, but I was angry and upset," she told The Times. She added, "There had been a lot building up to it and a lot to deal with — not to make excuses or anything — but, yeah, it wasn't my finest moment."

McGregor will next be seen in the Stephen King adaptation Doctor Sleep, which hits theaters on Nov. 8.

