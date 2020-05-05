Elon Musk Reveals His and Grimes' Newborn Son's Bizarre Name, X AE A-12 Musk

Elon Musk has announced the name of his and Grimes' newborn son, whom they welcomed Monday, and it's exactly the kind of quirky moniker you might expect from the eccentric couple. The SpaceX CEO revealed the day after he revealed his son was born that they had chosen to call him X Æ A-12 Musk.

The reveal quickly went viral as people tried to figure out its origin and how it might be pronounced, but Musk appears to have confirmed both by liking a tweet theorizing the name would be pronounced "X Ash Archangel."

X Æ A-12 Musk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

The name theorist's tweet was paired with screenshots explaining that Æ is a letter in the Scandinavian alphabet pronounced Ash, and that A-12 is an aircraft with the codename “Archangel.”

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, has yet to weigh in publicly on her baby's unconventional name. The newborn is the 32-year-old singer's first child, but Musk, 48, has five sons from a previous marriage. His first son, Nevada, died of SIDS at just 10 weeks old in 2002.

Grimes announced in January she was expecting a baby, sharing a topless photo on social media with her baby bump on full display. "I thought about censoring them for a hot minute haha (this may get taken down anyway) but the photo is so much less feral without the nipples," she wrote at the time. "Plus being knocked up is a very feral [and] war-like state of being. Might as well be what it is. Plus most of my friends told me not to post them so then I was afflicted [with] reverse psychology. Interrogated my shame and decided it was sum weird internalized self hated to feel uncomfortable about my body. Hope ur having a nice day!"

A few days later, Grimes wrote she had experienced "some complications early on," and told her followers she felt "woefully ill-prepared" to be pregnant. "I just didn’t rly understand what I was getting into," she wrote on Jan. 31. "It's been good too, but it makes working a lot harder. Good at writing and having lots of wild ideas tho, but anything physical is hard. Im also way more emo and less capable of bravery in the face of haters online and stuff haha. But my albums out in a sec so I prob need to get back on here. Don’t mind my emo energy, but curious what other ppls experience was like... I didn’t even Google it, I was just like sure y not hahaha smh."