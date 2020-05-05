Elon Musk and Grimes Welcome First Child Together

✖

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and singer Grimes have welcomed their first child together. Musk broke the news on Twitter himself, simply writing "Mom & baby all good." The couple has been together since May 2018 and Grimes broke the news of her pregnancy in January.

Musk shared the good news on Twitter when a fan simply asked if there was any news on the baby. "A few hours away," he wrote back. Next, Musk replied, "Mom & baby all good."

The 32-year-old musician, whose full name is Claire Elise Boucher, posted a topless photo on Instagram in January to announce her pregnancy. Grimes initially did not caption the NSFW photo, but she later confirmed she was expecting in a comment to a fan.

"I thought about censoring them for a hot minute haha (this may get taken down anyway) but the photo is so much less feral without the nipples," she wrote at the time. "Plus being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being. Might as well be what it is. Plus most of my friends told me not to post them so then I was afflicted w reverse psychology. Interrogated my shame and decided it was sum weird internalized self hated to feel uncomfortable about my body. Hope ur having a nice day!"

A few days after sharing the news, Grimes admitted she felt a little worried about becoming a parent. She apologized to fans for not being able to promote her latest album and admitted she had "some complications early on." She said she felt "woefully ill prepared" for being pregnant.

"I just didn’t rly understand what I was getting into," she wrote on Jan. 31. "It's been good too, but it makes working a lot harder. Good at writing and having lots of wild ideas tho, but anything physical is hard. Im also way more emo and less capable of bravery in the face of haters online and stuff haha. But my albums out in a sec so I prob need to get back on here. Don’t mind my emo energy, but curious what other ppls experience was like... I didn’t even Google it, I was just like sure y not hahaha smh."

In a recent interview with The Face, Grimes said she probably would not go to a race with her child, but she hopes to expose him to dance music at an earlier age. "I wish I had discovered dance music at an earlier age," she said. "I don't have a problem with late bedtimes/​nocturnalism. Unless there’s some health risk I should know about. The baby has already been exposed to a lot of techno in the womb. I'll probably have to send them to live in the woods with my grandpa periodically so they aren't too spoiled. He’s very intense. Lots of physical labour in the cold and whatnot, haha."