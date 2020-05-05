Elon Musk Shares First Photo of His and Grimes' Newborn Son

Elon Musk is sharing the first photo of son X Æ A-12 Musk, whom he welcomed with girlfriend Grimes Monday. The SpaceX CEO posted the sweet father-son photo on Twitter in response to a follower who said the picture would "break the internet," adding no commentary to the hospital photo.

Musk announced that Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, had given birth on Monday, sharing on Twitter, "Mom & baby all good," just hours after he warned fans, "A few hours away!" Soon after, he announced to a questioning follower that the baby's name was quite outside the box — X Æ A-12 Musk. The little boy is Grimes' first child, while Musk has five sons from a previous marriage. His first son, Nevada, died of SIDS at just 10 weeks old in 2002.

Grimes announced in January she was expecting a baby with a photo of her nude torso on Instagram, putting her baby bump on full display. "I thought about censoring them for a hot minute haha (this may get taken down anyway) but the photo is so much less feral without the nipples," she wrote at the time. "Plus being knocked up is a very feral [and] war-like state of being. Might as well be what it is. Plus most of my friends told me not to post them so then I was afflicted [with] reverse psychology. Interrogated my shame and decided it was sum weird internalized self hated to feel uncomfortable about my body. Hope ur having a nice day!"

A few days later, Grimes admitted to feeling nervous about becoming a mother, saying she had experienced "some complications early on," and telling her followers she felt "woefully ill-prepared" for being pregnant. "I just didn’t rly understand what I was getting into," she wrote on Jan. 31. "It's been good too, but it makes working a lot harder. Good at writing and having lots of wild ideas tho, but anything physical is hard. Im also way more emo and less capable of bravery in the face of haters online and stuff haha. But my albums out in a sec so I prob need to get back on here. Don’t mind my emo energy, but curious what other ppls experience was like... I didn’t even Google it, I was just like sure y not hahaha smh."