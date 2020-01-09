Elon Musk and Grimes Expecting First Child Together, and the Pregnancy Reveal Is Crazy

Elon Musk and singer Grimes are expecting their first child together. The couple announced the happy news on Wednesday in an Instagram post that showed Grimes completely naked. The singer had the image of a gestating fetus imposed over her belly, and fans were torn over the NSFW announcement photo.

Grimes and Musk have been together since May of 2018. Their relationship has been a public spectacle at times, but it has withstood all scrutiny so far. This week, it may face its toughest test yet — pregnancy.

Grimes posted an explicit photo on Wednesday afternoon showing herself topless, her upper body covered only by the graphic of a child in her belly. Her hair hung down around her in four braids which went from reddish to black at the ends, and she stared directly into the camera with piercing, purplish eyes. A long scar ran down the center of her exposed chest.

Grimes did not caption the photo, but did respond in the comments, seeming to confirm that she is pregnant.

“I thought about censoring them for a hot minute haha (this may get taken down anyway) but the photo is so much less feral without the nipples,” she wrote. “Plus being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being. Might as well be what it is. Plus most of my friends told me not to post them so then I was afflicted w reverse psychology. Interrogated my shame and decided it was sum weird internalized self hated to feel uncomfortable about my body. Hope ur having a nice day!”

Sources told Just Jared: “She’s pregnant,” confirming the news further. They said that Grimes has been turning down alcoholic drinks at many recent social functions and seems to be enjoying the pregnancy so far.

This is 31-year-old Grimes’ first pregnancy but will not be Musk’s first child. The Tesla founder has five children from his first marriage with author Justine Wilson, whom he met in college. They had twin sons in 2004 and triplets in 2006 — all through in vitro fertilization. He and Wilson share custody of their five sons.

Musk and Wilson separated in 2008. He then married actress Talulah Riley, a relationship full of turmoil that ended for good in 2016. After that, Musk briefly dated actress Amber Heard, but they broke up in 2017, reportedly due to their incompatible schedules.

After that, Musk got together with Grimes. At first, fans were uneasy about the 18-year age difference between them, as well as the conflicting natures of their political stances. Grimes was heavily criticized in the beginning of their relationship, particularly for removing the phrase “anti-imperialist” from her social media bio. Grimes has defended Musk publicly on several occasions.

So far, Musk has not commented publicly on news of the pregnancy.