‘DWTS’: Sharna Burgess Reveals Breast Injury That Makes Her Anxious About Breastfeeding

Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess is counting down the days to the birth of her baby boy, but there is one thing she is a little apprehensive about. As Burgess and boyfriend, Brian Austin Green get things in order for their little one’s arrival later this year, the 36-year-old mom to be recently revealed how she is anxious about breastfeeding after suffering a breast injury years ago.

Burgess opened up about her concerns in an Instagram Story on Monday, March 7. Hosting a question-and-answer session with fans, Burgess was asked if someone can breastfeed with implants. While the pro dancer shared that she herself doesn’t have implants, so she is “unsure but my guess is yes,” she did reveal that there is one thing that is making her uncertain about breast feeding: a scar on her nipple that she got years ago.

“I do however have a scar on my nipple from a piercing being ripped out and I’m unsure how that one is going to handle breastfeeding,” Burgess shared before joking, “D— my teenage years. My mum warned me it would rip out.”

Burgess’ candid revelation comes as she and Green await the arrival of their first child. The couple announced in mid-February that they are expecting. They made the announcement alongside a black-and-white photo of Burgess’ baby bump, the DWTS pro writing, “and suddenly my world would never be the same. Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional.” During her Monday Instagram Q&A, Burgess revealed that she was on birth control when she became pregnant, quipping that “the universe made her own plan.”

“Ahhhh yes. Yes it was. I was on birth control. We were thinking of trying mid to late this year lol. But the Universe made her own plan, found a window and went for it,” Burgess wrote in response to one fan. “We are big believers in everything happening for a reason. There was definitely Divine timing with this one and we are excited about it, trusting in it. We knew it was on the cards for us, so why not now. [smiley face emoticon].”

Burgess and Green’s little one on the way is a baby boy that is set to arrive on July 1. This will be Burgess’ first child. Green is also dad to Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 8, and Noah Shannon, 9, with ex Megan Fox as well as 19-year-old Kassius from a previous relationship.