✖

In between impressive pictures of his workouts and his cheat meals, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson frequently shares hilarious parenting stories on his Instagram. A "girl dad" through and through, Johnson is a father of three and has all of the hilarious foibles that go along with it. In his latest post, Johnson explained that when you're kid has to pee, you just have to go along with it.

Johnson shared a picture of his youngest, Tia, in his arms in a very precarious position, writing "When they gotta go they gotta go." Desperate times called for desperate measures, and Johnson had to sacrifice something precious to ensure the comfort of his daughter: his sneakers. "Baby Tia said she had to pee pee, so we said no problem honey you have a diaper on," said Johnson. "Pee and I’ll change it after. She refused to go in her diaper (I don’t blame her:) and asked if she could pee on the grass."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

As any parent can tell you, it is never that simple. "Sure, we’re on private property, so daddy takes her to pee pee on the grass," continued Johnson. "But then she decides to renegotiate (again, I don’t blame her;) and demands daddy pick her up because doesn’t want to 'stand on the Lava Monster' so I have to hold her while she pees... all over my new white sneakers." Johnson jokingly threatens violence, saying "if I ever find this 'Lava Monster' fella I’m whipping it’s a--." However, like any good dad, he ultimately decides "I’ll take this precious memory over my sneakers any day."

Johnson has spoken frequently about how much he loves being a father and the importance that he places on that role. After Tia was born in 2018, Johnson took to Instagram to share his thoughts on her birth. "if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer, watch your child being born," Johnson said. "It's a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman will forever be boundless."

A star like Johnson is constantly being pulled in many different directions, but being a father is clearly his number one priority. "Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world," Johnson wrote on Instagram, "but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear." Even when you pee on his new shoes.