Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Reveals How His Family Caught COVID-19

Dwayne Johnson and his wife, Lauren Hashian, both were diagnosed with COVID-19, as were their two daughters. The news was revealed by Johnson in an Instagram video on Wednesday night that saw him detail the scary situation that saw his family have to isolate and go through fighting the virus all at the same time. Johnson also explained how the group contracted the virus, explaining that it was caught from close friends and family of theirs.

He said that the friends and family were “devastated” when learning what they had been responsible for and were apparently unsure where they had even picked up the virus. “And these are people who we love and trust, these are people who we still love and trust,” Johnson stated. After going through this experience, Johnson spent more than half of the video reminding everyone the importance of being proactive during these times and keeping mindful of the necessary safety precautions. The actor discussed wearing face masks, social distancing and avoiding large social gatherings. In regards to masks, Johnson spoke very passionately about people wearing them, urging everyone that “it’s not a part of a political agenda” but that it “is the right thing to do and the responsible thing to do.”

Johnson was happy to report that they all have come out on the other side of the recovery process and are feeling much better now. “We are no longer contagious and, thank God, we are healthy,” he shared. “And we have gotten through COVID-19 stronger and healthier.” He added that he has been counting his blessing after going through this experience. While his children mostly remained symptom free outside of a minor sore throat, he says "it was different" for him and his wife in regards to facing serious symptoms. Without going into too much detail about exactly what they dealt with, Johnson called fighting this off a different beast than what he has gone through in his life, noting he has experienced some grueling injuries during his professional wrestling career.

The Fast and the Furious actor has had a challenging 2020 to date. The year began on a rough note for him when he lost his father at the age of 75. His father had helped get him on the path to having a wrestling career after he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008.