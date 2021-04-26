Drake's Ex Sophie Brussaux Posts Rare Photo of Son Adonis

✖

Drake's ex Sophie Brussaux's artwork has the cutest fan ever. On Friday, April 23, Brussaux took to Instagram with a new and rare photo of their 3-year-old son Adonis proudly showing off one of his mother's latest pieces of art, the image marking one of just a handful of images the parents have shared of their adorable toddler.

In the image, little Adonis could be seen smiling wide and he stood next to his mother’s art piece, a stunning painting featuring planet Earth, astronauts, and other elements of space. Decked out in all blue, with his shirt aptly featuring Earth on it, the toddler proudly pointed to the artwork. Brussaux captioned the adorable photo, "Everyday is [Earth Day]," adding that her "fav little human proudly showcasing mommy's painting." She added that she is "hoping to give you a better world mon amoureux." The adorable snapshot came just a week after the proud mama shared another photo of her son posing with her art, writing, "was trying to take a high res pic of my latest painting, best photobomb ever... ma plus belle creation mon fils!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Brussaux 🧿 (@sophieknowsbetter)

While Drake and Brussaux welcomed Adonis in October 2017, the musician did not confirm he had a son until he released "Emotionless," a track on his Scorpion album, in which the 31-year-old Canadian rapper states: "I wasn't hiding my kid from the world / I was hiding the world from my kid." He did not share his first photos of Adonis until March 2020, when he shared a gallery of images of the then 2-year-old. He later opened up about his decision to keep his son from the public eye during an appearance on the Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne on Apple Music.

"It was great for me. It was great to just share that with the world," he said of those first photos of his son. "I just woke up one morning and I was like, you know what? This is just something that I want to do."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Brussaux 🧿 (@sophieknowsbetter)

Since posting those images, the musician has shared other images of Adonis on a handful of occasions. In October 2020, he marked Adonis' third birthday with a sweet glimpse of the celebrations, sharing a photo of his youngster in a room surrounded by birthday balloons. In April of this year, he even revealed that his son has a knack for basketball when he shared videos to his Instagram Story of the toddler shooting some hoops and expertly landing the ball in the hoop.