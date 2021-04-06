Drake Shares Adorable Video of His Son Adonis Playing Basketball

✖

Drake's 3-year-old son Adonis may be an NBA player in the making. On Sunday, the "Laugh Now Cry Later" rapper, 34, took to his Instagram Story to share a new adorable video of his son, the toddler showing off his skills on the basketball court.

In the clip, which Drake shared on Sunday, Adonis can be seen shooting hoops with a colorful ball as his father’s song "What's Next" could be heard playing in the background as his mom, Sophie Brussaux, cheered him on. While he may be just 3-years-old, Adonis was showing off some impressive skills, holding up two fingers before scoring a second basket. The little one went on to score a third basket. Little Adonis apparently loves the sport because the singer shared another video of the 3-year-old shooting some hoops Monday night. Adonis just as easily scored several baskets in those clips in a row, letting out an excited roar to celebrate the feat at the end of the clips. Drake also shared a photo of his son on the court.

Drake’s son Adonis showing off his shot 🏀👀 pic.twitter.com/WMjPCV6qXg — SAINT (@saint) April 5, 2021

Adonis' impressive skills likely come as little surprise to fans of the rapper, who himself is a big basketball fan. Appearing on LeBron James' unscripted HBO series The Shop back in 2018, the proud dad gushed over his "beautiful" son and even revealed Adonis, then just 1, was "already in the pool shooting the basketball."

"I'm just excited," Drake added of fatherhood, PEOPLE reported at the time, the musician adding that he's been drawing on "all of the things I've learned from and through my father and the incredible things I've learned through my mother about patience, about unconditional love."

Drake gave Adonis an upgrade 😈🏀 pic.twitter.com/GswCq9esug — SAINT (@saint) April 6, 2021

Drake's videos of his son shooting hoops comes a year after the Grammy winner first shared photos of Adonis, whom he has mostly shielded from the spotlight. The rapper and Brussaux welcomed Adonis in October 2017, though Drake initially kept news of Adonis' birth a secret. On "Emotionless," a track on his Scorpion album, he confirmed that he had become a father. Drake shared the first photos of his son in March 2020, later sharing on the Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne on Apple Music that "it was great to just share that with the world. I just woke up one morning and I was like, you know what? This is just something that I want to do." In the months since, the musician has continued to share a handful of images of his son, including a sweet moment he shared with Adonis over the Thanksgiving holiday.