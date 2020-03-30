Drake Shares First Photos of Son Adonis With Emotional Message

Drake has shared the first photos of his two-year-old son, Adonis Graham. The Grammy winner, who has been notoriously private when it comes to the tot, took to Instagram early Monday morning to pen an emotional message about missing family and friends, sharing the note alongside several photos of his little boy.

“What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light,” the rapper began the lengthy post. “This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Mar 30, 2020 at 2:14am PDT

“It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light,” he continued. “We are powerful manifestors, so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality.”

In the accompanying photos, Adonis could be seen smiling for the camera, having a little fun with a toy car, and posting with both his father and his mother, Sophie Brussaux. Drake also included a photo of his own parents in the post.

“Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you,” Drake, who had been self-quarantining after coming into close contact with someone with coronavirus, went on to add. “Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release.”

The rapper encouraged his fans to “let go of any judgment you may have around that” and to “remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up.”

“Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW…It will rebuild,” he wrote. “But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust.”

“You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you,” Drake concluded. “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on.”

The rapper and Brussaux welcomed Adonis in October 2017. At the time, Drake initially kept news of Adonis’ birth a secret, later confirming in he had a son on several songs on his album Scorpion, which was released in 2018.