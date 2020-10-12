Drake Celebrates Son Adonis' Third Birthday With Adorable New Photos

✖

Drake celebrated his son Adonis' third birthday over the weekend with some rare and adorable father-son photos. On Sunday, the father of one, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, took to Instagram to showcase the occasion, which included plenty of smiles and balloons.

In a photo shared to his account, captioned "Young Stunna," Drake and Adonis can be seen sitting on the floor in a room completely decked out with festive balloons, including a large silver balloon of the number 3. Drake also shared several images to his Instagram Story, including one of himself and his son, as well as an image of Adonis hugging his grandmother Sandi.

Drake was not the only one to mark the occasion, as his father also took to Instagram to share an image. The photo, which showed Drake's father and Adonis together at the piano, was shared alongside a caption reading, "Happy Birthday to my little pride and joy I love you little guy, you make me very proud to see that you’re the one to carry on the Graham tradition, Happy Birthday Grandson."

Little Adonis' mother, Sophie Brussaux, also celebrated the occasion with a sweet Instagram tribute. Sharing a gallery of images, which included photos from the hospital just after Adonis' birth, Brussaux wrote, "Joyeux anniversaire mon amoureux! 3 years ago, I was finally meeting you for the first time, after a long 24-hr labour." She said that she is "so proud of the little man you're becoming, I love you more than life. The world is YOURS!"

Drake and Brussaux welcomed Adonis in October 2017. At the time, Drake initially kept news of Adonis’ birth a secret, later confirming in he had a son on several songs on his album Scorpion, which was released in 2018. On the track "March 14," he said, "I wasn't hiding my kid from the world/ I was hiding the world from my kid." In March of this year, Drake shared the first images of his son. In the months since, the rapper has, on rare occasions, shared images of his little one, explaining during an appearance on Lil Wayne's show Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne on Apple Music, according to PEOPLE, "I just woke up one morning and I was like, 'You know what? This is just something that I want to do.' I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son. I don't want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a 'celebrity' that I got to make everybody live under this blanket ... I just wanted to free myself of that."