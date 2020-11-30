Drake and Son Adonis Share a Touching Post-Thanksgiving Moment in New Photo

✖

Drake had plenty to be thankful for over the Thanksgiving holiday. On Friday, the rapper took to Instagram with a post-holiday snap of him cuddling up to his 3-year-old son Adonis, who he shares with Sophie Brussaux.

The post drew plenty of love from the rapper's followers and fellow celebrities, who couldn't help but gush over the sweet snap in the comments section. Justin LaBoy replied with, "True Kings Raise New Kings. God Bless," with Chance the Rapper chiming in with a pair of muscle emojis. One fan, meanwhile, wrote "be still my heart" before another person added that "this is too cute." Somebody else said "that is the most precious things a father can provide are time, attention, and love."

The Friday post marks just the latest that Drake has shared of his son, whom he once sought to keep away from the spotlight and who he is notoriously private about. The rapper and Brussaux welcomed Adonis in October 2017, though he had initially kept news of Adonis' birth a secret. While he had confirmed that he had become a father on his album Scorpion – on the track "Emotionless" he sang, "I wasn't hiding my kid from the world/ I was hiding the world from my kid" – he did not share the first photos of Adonis until March of this year, when he opened up about his experience with coronavirus-related lockdowns.

Sharing a gallery of several images of his then 2-year-old, Drake wrote that "what is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light." Reflecting about missing family and friends, the Degrassi alum added, "trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright."

In the months since that post, Drake has shared just a handful of images of Adonis, the most recent being in October when he took to Instagram to mark his son's birthday. Sharing an image of their at-home celebrations, complete with large balloons, the musician had wrote, "Young Stunna." He also shared a photo of Adonis on Father's Day.