Country Music Star Welcomes Her Second Baby: Congratulations to Maddie & Tae’s Taylor Dye

Taylor Dye’s family just got a little bigger! The Maddie & Tae singer and her husband Josh Kerr welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Chapel Shields Kerr, on Oct. 29, the couple announced alongside two images of her newborn at the hospital.

“Chapel Shields Kerr surprised us on October 29th and we are absolutely in love with our perfect little boy,” Dye captioned the sweet snapshots in the Nov. 14 birth announcement, which she shared to Instagram (view the post here). “He’s making big moves in the NICU and we can’t wait to have him home with us soon.”

Little Chapel entered the world in Nashville, Tennessee weighing in at 3 lbs, 4.9 oz and measuring 15 inches long, Dye’s representative told PEOPLE. The little one’s moniker has special meaning, as his middle name, Shields, is also Kerr’s dad’s middle name.

As for the couple’s 2-year-old daughter Leighton Grace, Dye told the outlet that the toddler “can’t wait to meet” her little brother. In images and video shared to social media by Kerr, Leighton could be seen beaming with excitement as she officially took on big sister duties, the little one adorably captured watching a video of her little brother on Dye’s phone.

Dye and Kerr sparked romance in 2018, and after more than a year of dating took the next step in their relationship when the Grammy winner dropped to one knee and popped the question. After sharing their engagement news in September 2019, the couple went on to tie the knot in Nashville, Tennessee in February 2021. They welcomed their daughter a year later. Just like her little brother, when Leighton was born early in January 2022 weighing just 2lbs, 5oz, Leighton spent 53 days in the NICU before Dye and Kerr were able to bring her home.

Flashforward to June 2024, the “Girl In a Country Song” singer and Kerr announced in June 2024 that they were growing their family. Dye shared the news at the time by posting a sweet family photo in which Leighton held up sonogram images. She wrote, “baby BOY joining us this fall and we couldn’t be more excited.”

News of their family’s newest addition was met with plenty of congratulations for the couple. Commenting on Dye’s birth announcement, fellow country singer Tyler Rich wrote, “Amazinggg!! Congrats yall!!” Ashley Ryan added, “Precious.” Dye’s Maddie & Tae bandmate Maddie Marlow joined in with, “The most beautiful boy!!”