Maddie & Tae’s Taylor Dye Pregnant With First Child

Taylor Dye is thinking pink! The Maddie & Tae singer, 26, shared the exciting news on Sunday that she is pregnant with her first baby with husband Josh Kerr. Dye made the announcement on Instagram, where she revealed a first look at her growing baby bump and also shared that she is expecting a baby girl, who is set to arrive sometime in 2022.

Dye made the exciting announcement with an adorable series of photos of herself and Kerr cradling her baby bump, with one image showing a banner reading “girl.” The soon-to-be mom captioned the adorable trio of photos, “Mom and dad. baby Kerr is joining us earthside in spring ’22 and we are already so deeply in love.” Her husband adorably commented on the post, “Emotional overload. the most beautiful pregnant woman on the planet.” Kerr also made the announcement on his own account by sharing the same set of images, writing, “[Tylor Dye] and I have been keeping a little secret for a few months now. mom & dad already love you so much baby Kerr.” Dye couldn’t help but gush about Kerr’s upcoming role as father, writing in the comments, “you are gonna be THE best dada” alongside a heart emoji.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The pregnancy announcement drew in a ton of responses, including from Dye’s bandmate Maddie Marlow. In the comments section of Dye’s post, Marlow wrote, “thank you Jesus for the biggest blessing!! I CANT WAIT TO MEET HER.” Shay Mooney commented, “Dude!!!!!!! Congrats yalll!!!!!!” Natalie Stovall said, “CONGRATULATIONS!!! So happy for y’all!!”

The couple’s announcement comes almost two years after they tied the knot. After more than a year of dating, Kerr dropped to one knee and popped the question in September 2019, with Dye writing on social media at the time, “Can’t wait to love you forever Joshua Peter Kerr. WE’RE ENGAGED!!!!!!!!!!” The couple then tied the knot at Ruby in Nashville, Tennessee in February 2020.

Dye, of course, is known as one-half of the beloved country duo Maddie & Tae, with Marlow making up the second half. The duo are set to embark on their headlining All Song No Static Tour in January 2022. Kerr, meanwhile, is a musician and songwriter who has worked closely with some of country music’s biggest stars, including Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, and Dolly Parton.