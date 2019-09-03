Maddie & Tae’s Taylor Dye Is Engaged to Songwriter Josh Kerr

Maddie & Tae’s Taylor Dye is engaged! The singer announced her engagement to songwriter Josh Kerr with a series of photos on social media.

“Can’t wait to love you forever Joshua Peter Kerr,” Dye wrote, adding the heart emoji. “WE’RE ENGAGED!!!!!!!!!! @joshkerrmusic … [photo credit]: @angelinaoliva”

Kerr also announced the good news on Instagram, along with more photos of the special moment.

“bought the house. got the ring. asked her dad. got the girl,” Kerr posted, along with two ring emojis. “forever started Sept 2nd. I love you @taylordye // [photo credit]: @angelinaoliva”

Fans were quick to chime in and offer their congratulations to the couple, including a few country stars.

Runaway June’s Jennifer Wayne wrote “Ahhh huge congrats beautiful!!” while Hannah Mulholland posted “OMG!!! Congratulations beauty,” using three purple heart emojis.

“Congrats you two!!!!!!!!!!! So so exciting!!!!!!!” wrote Abby Smyers, the wife of Dan + Shay‘s Dan Smyers.

“Congratulations you two!!!” posted Brett Young‘s wife, Taylor. “SO happy for you! You’re going to make the most beautiful bride!”

“Congrats duuuude,” said Brothers Osborne’s TJ Osborne.

Even Dye’s singing partner, Madison Marlow, chimed in. “WOOOO HOOOO!!!!!” she said. “Congrats you love birds!!”

Dye will likely take plenty of notes from Marlow, who is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Jonah Font. Marlow just celebrated her bachelorette party, which means the nuptials are likely happening soon.

“Had the best freaking Bachelorette weekend a girl could ask for!” Marlow posted last week. “I am so blessed to have such beautiful, kind, and strong women to celebrate this new chapter with [heart emoji].”

Maddie & Tae is nominated for a CMA Award, for Vocal Duo of the Year, marking the pair’s fifth consecutive year to be nominated in the category. They will return on Sept. 10 to serving as the opening act, along with Runaway June, on Carrie Underwood‘s Cry Pretty Tour 360. The second leg of the tour kicks off on Sept. 10 in San Diego, California. Find dates at MaddieandTae.com.

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Monica Schipper