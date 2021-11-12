‘Counting On’ Alum Amy King Showered With Praise by Duggar Sisters After Sharing Post Baby Body Photo

While many members of the Duggar family earn criticism on social media, Amy King is receiving praise for her latest Instagram post. King, a niece of Jim Bob Duggar and cousin to his children, offered some positive body image words for her followers, alongside a throwback photo with her son Daxton, now 2. She shared the photo publicly for the first time to remind her to “be kind to yourself.” It was a message that resonated with her 425,000 followers, as well as her cousins Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo.

“Forget the term ‘baby weight’ I’m calling it ‘created another human being weight’ and I don’t know about you but it doesn’t just ‘melt off,’” King, 35, wrote. Breastfeeding didn’t help her lose the weight because “I ate like it was Thanksgiving for almost 2 years,” she wrote. “This is just a throwback of me reminding you to be kind to yourself,” King continued. “Your body has been through so much and if the house is disaster that’s ok if you don’t know the last time you’ve showered that’s ok too.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The photo shows King carrying Daxton as she squints while taking a mirror selfie using a full-length mirror she bought during the coronavirus pandemic. She had to close her 3130 Clothing Boutique and was “doing everything I could to stay afloat” at the time, she wrote. “I felt like a blob, one big fat whale and I was hard on myself, I cried, pinched my stomach, and just didn’t feel like myself pre-baby,” King wrote. “Nothing fit right, and I felt ugly. and then I looked up and saw my sweet boy and at that moment my mood changed. And I took this picture. And I’m so glad I did now looking back.”

In the end, King offered one more reminder to her followers to be kind to themselves. “Our bodies might not be the same now but 2 years later and I’m feeling a little more comfortable with my body and myself,” she wrote.

King’s positive comments were met with equally positive responses from her many followers. Some of them shared their own experiences with trying to lose baby weight. “You’re 1000% the REAL deal girl !!! I adore you!! Don’t ever stop being YOU!! You are an awesome human being and God has you here to DO great things, Amy!! Love you,” one fan wrote. “You are beautiful, inside and out! Thank you for showing everyone,” another commented. Seewald also chimed in, writing to her cousin, “You’re beautiful, Mama!” Vuolo liked the post.

King, who married Dillon King in 2019, is known for being openly critical of her famous family. She did appear on Counting On and supported TLC’s decision to finally cancel the show in June after Josh Duggar was arrested on child pornography charges. “[TLC] thank you for the ride,” King wrote on Instagram on June 29, alongside photos from her time on the show. “I’ll treasure the memories, always. Also, I stand with the network in this decision!”

In light of the charges her cousin faces, King wrote in July that she is more aware of the dangers of sharing photos of her son. When she posted a photo of Daxton in a pool without a shirt on, she censored it with a blue heart emoji. “I encourage all parents to be very careful on what we post from now on. I now have a new set of eyes and I’m more of aware of how someone can use anything for evil,” she wrote on July 7. “It’s the sad truth, but something worth sharing for sure.”