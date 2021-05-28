'Counting On': Amy Duggar Drops Cryptic Post on Trust, Calls for 'Justice' in Josh Duggar Case

✖

Amy (Duggar) King has posted several cryptic messages on social media since Josh Duggar was arrested in late April, but she finally spoke out on the case Thursday. One of her cryptic tweets leading up to her new interview was a veiled remark on how few people she can trust. King, the niece of Jim Bob Duggar, has been known to be openly critical of the Counting On family. Duggar faces federal charges of possessing and receiving child pornography. He has pleaded not guilty and is out on bail.

Back on May 14, King, 34, shared a meme using Ken Jeong's character from Community looking at a tiny piece of paper. "A list of people I trust," the meme read. "Accurate," King simply added. On May 12, King also shared a message to raise awareness for mental health and mark Mental Health Awareness Month. "There is nothing wrong when admitting when you need 'help' getting the proper care is so important for your overall health," she wrote in part on Instagram. "Your brain must be healthy in order to be a healthy functioning person. There’s no shame in getting counseling, working through your trauma/family/relationship issues."

On Thursday, King took on Duggar's arrest directly during an interview with Today. She said she worries about Duggar's children. Duggar and his wife, Anna Duggar, share six children. Days before Duggar was arrested, they announced Anna is pregnant with their seventh child, a daughter. "My heart goes out to all those innocent, sweet victims... It breaks my heart," King told Today. "I really hope justice is served."

"I will just say that whatever you do in the darkness comes out in the light," King continued. "If you're going to look at such disgusting and sickening images, justice has to be served."

Notably, just the hours before Duggar was arrested, King published a tweet about having a dream that "it was a beautiful sunny normal day and then all of a sudden the sky went black and there was a huge tornado that appeared on the highway close by and was destroying everything in its path." King thought it was "insane" that she tweeted this seemingly prophetic message. "People have asked me this — I didn’t know anything like this was coming, but I had the craziest dream that a tornado was coming to town," she told Today. "It was literally just tearing through the town. I did not understand it at all."

King and her husband, Dillon King, are parents to son Daxton Ryan, 19 months. As a parent herself, the charges against her cousin are incomprehensible. "It blows my mind. It’s heartbreaking and disgusting and evil. It’s so evil," she said. "I want nothing to do with it."