'Counting On': Duggar Cousin Amy Reacts to Cancellation

Amy Duggar stands with TLC when it comes to the decision to cancel Counting On. The Duggar cousin, who has appeared periodically on her family's reality show, released a brief statement on Instagram Tuesday after the network announced it would not be producing additional seasons of Counting On amid Josh Duggar's child pornography charges. Sharing photos from throughout her years filming, Amy wrote on social media, "[TLC]- thank you for the ride."

"I’ll treasure the memories, always," she continued. "Also, I stand with the network in this decision!" Amy's followers were quick to support her in the comment section, asking for her to break any kind of non-disclosure agreement she had to sign and spill the inside scoop about the Duggars. "Soooo does the NDA end with the show or do we need to get a [GoFundMe] started to cover the fine!" one person quipped. Another added, "I’m beyond happy about the cancellation. Just wish you could speak your truth Amy," as a third suggested, "There should be a show about You and [Jill Duggar Dillard] showing how you live your lives normal, happy and well rounded."

TLC announced the cancellation Tuesday, saying in a statement that it felt it was "important" to give the Duggars "the opportunity to address their situation privately." Counting On first premiered in 2015 as a spinoff series to the original 19 Kids and Counting, which ran between 2008 and 2015 before being canceled in the wake of another scandal involving the oldest Duggar son. News broke in 2015 that Josh had allegedly molested five underage girls when he was a teen. Sisters Jill and Jessa Duggar Seewald would later come forward as two of the victims.

In April, Josh was arrested on suspicion of receiving and possessing child pornography, charges he has pleaded not guilty to in court. Prosecutors allege Josh had more than 200 child sex abuse images on his computer, and if convicted, Josh could face up to 40 years in prison.

Josh's sister Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband Jeremy Vuolo also released a statement on Instagram about Counting On's cancellation, saying they "wholeheartedly agree" with the decision and are "excited for the next chapter" of their lives. "We'd like to thank our fans, friends and the amazing film crew who have shown us love and support," they concluded. "We look forward to continuing our creative journey in Los Angeles and seeing what the future holds."